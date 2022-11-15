Jim Cornette reckoned that Triple H could consider luring a top AEW star to the WWE one day.

At one point, Wardlow was red-hot with the crowd which led to a TNT Championship win against Scorpio Sky. However, Mr. Mayhem's momentum seemingly lost its mustard after obtaining the title.

During his current reign, he only featured on television in spurts and defended the title against opponents who weren't at his level size-wise, with the exception of Brian Cage.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette explained that Wardlow was one of the victims of having their momentum killed by AEW after ascending to the top organically on their own.

The WWE veteran suggested that the sports entertainment powerhouse could still bring in Mr. Mayhem and push him, regardless of how he's been previously booked in AEW. However, he made it clear that it wouldn't be as surprising as people might imagine.

"They're [WWE] not gonna worry about how the guy's previous employer has bungled the f**king job. They like that guy, they like that talent and what they can do with him, so I would think they would still be interested. It wouldn't be as big of a shock right now if he [Wardlow] left AEW and join WWE because he's not as over in his current environment," Cornette said. [from 2:43:32 - 2:43:56]

Wardlow @RealWardlow Jump on it Jump on it https://t.co/H3fYh3GHyX

Meanwhile, Wardlow could possibly feud with now former ally Samoa Joe after the latter turned on him last week on Dynamite by putting him into a Coquina Clutch.

Jim Cornette on what former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon could've done on Wardlow's booking in AEW

On the same podcast episode, Cornette hilariously stated that if the angle of Wardlow fighting the security guards was pitched to McMahon, the former CEO would've raised the salary of someone who's behind it because he might've thought of it as merely a tease.

"If you'd have pitched that [security guards vs Wardlow] to Vince McMahon, he would have loved it and probably gave you a raise because of the good rib. Good rib pal."

daniel 🐝 @AwakeMarcher I don't think there'll ever be a funnier match concept than Plaintiffs Vs Wardlow 20-on-1 "Class Action" Handicap Elimination Match I don't think there'll ever be a funnier match concept than Plaintiffs Vs Wardlow 20-on-1 "Class Action" Handicap Elimination Match https://t.co/W9LSUyL1t7

It would be interesting to see if AEW can find a way to further capitalize on Wardlow's talent, now that Samoa Joe could be his next top rival.

Do you want to see AEW star Wardlow go to WWE in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

