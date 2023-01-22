"It was up to CM Punk" - WWE veteran rips apart AEW for failing to help major star

Hearing about Jade Cargill's initial experience with using a weapon on AEW, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette ripped apart Tony Khan and the entire promotion.

The AEW TBS Champion was recently a special guest on the Bootleg Kev podcast. During the episode, she shared her initial experience with a steel chair. She mentioned that none of the talent or executives taught her how to use the weapon.

While listening to the above podcast, Jim Cornette was furious with AEW's carelessness regarding using a dangerous weapon. While speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran was astonished that one of the top champions in the promotion, Jade Cargill, was not given adequate training prior to the segment.

“This is wrong on so many levels… One, let’s get the kayfabe world out of the way. You’ve got a supposed champion, TBS Champion, talking about, ‘oh I was gonna use a chair and I’ve never used a chair, I don’t know how to use a chair.’ Oh my God! Why the f**k are they letting this green clutch, telling her just use a chair?" Jim Cornette said. [01:45 - 02:16]

Cornette also commented on the fact that two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk was the only person who tutored Jade Cargill on how to properly use a steel chair.

“So, it was up to CM Punk, who among his many responsibilities I haven’t heard that he was being utilized as an agent. Apparently he had to walk up and say… that he had to tell her to choke up on it apparently she was going to grab the ends of the goddamn thing and you can’t control that. On so many levels this sounds like such a f*****g amateur s**t show.” [02:48 - 03:21]

Jim Cornette shares the reason why promotions such as AEW and WWE should check and train every talent

While speaking on the same episode, Cornette shared the significance of talent, being well-trained, and understanding how to use every weapon. He mentioned that in his time as a wrestling promoter, he made sure that every wrestler knew what they were doing so nobody got severely hurt.

Thus wanted promoters such as Tony Khan should ensure that every talent is familiarized with every aspect of wrestling.

“In Smoky Mountain Wrestling yes, I just say yeah hit somebody with a chair because everybody was a veteran, they knew what the f**k. But in OVW or even in Ring of Honor, I would make sure that everybody had the general gist of the whole chair thing down. So nobody got their head caved in or their teeth knocked out or whatever the case may be.” [02:28 - 02:47]

The TBS Champion is currently undefeated, with 49 straight victories.

