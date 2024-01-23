"It’d be cool to see" - Cody Rhodes wants to see top AEW star in WWE someday

Cody Rhodes has a special place for his AEW tenure, which was a major point in his establishment as a marquee star. But there is one All Elite star that Rhodes has mentioned to see in WWE.

The star in question is Ricky Starks. As it has been seen, Rhodes and Starks have a strong bond of friendship that has translated onscreen and offscreen both over the years. Moreover, even when Cody became a WWE Superstar, Ricky Starks would often visit him at the shows backstage, most notably when The American Nightmare won the 2023 Royal Rumble match.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion expressed his desire to see The Absolute One head over to the Stamford-based promotion someday.

“My buddy Ricky Starks. I know he’s under contract so that’s not happening – but it’d be cool to see.” [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Cody Rhodes reacts to being the cover star of WWE 2K24

As unveiled earlier today, Cody Rhodes was revealed to be the main cover star of the latest 2K game, WWE 2K24, alongside Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley, who graced the cover of the Deluxe edition.

While Rhodes has been a part of many WWE games before, this was the first time he made it to the cover, adding another accolade to his already impressive resume.

The American Nightmare shared a heartfelt message following the announcement, calling it an honor to share the same space as the likes of John Cena, Lebron James, and Kobe Bryant.

"Kobe, Tiger, Cena, Lebron, Rhea & Bianca…I am grateful beyond measure for the honor of being this years @2K cover athelete. Thank you @WWEgames @WWE."

Cody Rhodes is slated to compete in the 2024 Royal Rumble alongside top stars like CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and others. Looking to win his second Rumble match in a row, it would be interesting to see what goes down this week in Florida at the name-sake Premium Live Event, with the onset of the road to WrestleMania 40.

