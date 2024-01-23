Cody Rhodes breaks silence following major WWE announcement

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has finally broken his silence following a major announcement made by the Stamford-based company related to him.

With the upcoming WWE 2k24 scheduled to release in March, the wrestling promotion shared multiple hints regarding the cover star for the game in the last few weeks. However, earlier today, the official announcement revealing Cody Rhodes to be on the cover of the standard game was made. In addition to The American Nightmare, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair would grace the cover of the deluxe edition.

Following the announcement, Cody Rhodes took to X (formerly Twitter) to send to send out a heartfelt message. The former Intercontinental Champion name-dropped some popular athletes to be featured on the covers of 2K games. He further stated he was grateful for receiving the honor.

Cody Rhodes is currently involved in a storyline with Shinsuke Nakamura. Despite facing a loss against Rhodes, The King of Strong Style issued a warning to the latter, claiming he would eliminate Cody from the Royal Rumble Match.

WWE Hall of Famer names Cody Rhodes as his favorite to win the Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble 2024 is scheduled to air from St. Petersburg, Florida, on January 27. Last year's winner of the Men's Rumble, Cody Rhodes, was the first superstar to announce himself for this year's match.

Following last year's win, the 38-year-old challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. The two superstars put on a highly entertaining match before the Tribal Chief successfully defended his title after interference from other members of The Bloodline.

During an episode of WWE's The Bump, Mick Foley picked the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion as his favorite to win this year's Royal Rumble match. The Hall of Famer further praised Cody for earning everyone's respect even after a heartbreaking loss at The Show of Shows last year:

"I would love to see Cody [Rhodes] back in the main event picture. I really would. I think that's the perfect ending to his story. I know that the fans were bitterly disappointed when Cody did not defeat Roman [Reigns] last year. But he went out on his own and he earned something more important than that WWE Title. He earned the respect of all the naysayers," Mick Foley said.

With many top stars in the middle of some intriguing character work and story-telling, it will be interesting to see who picks up the win at the Rumble and earn an opportunity to main-event WrestleMania 40.

