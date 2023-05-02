"It all depends on one man in that company" - Top AEW star seemingly takes a shot at Vince McMahon

One-half of the current AEW Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood seemingly took a dig at former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

FTR have etched a name for themselves in the wrestling industry as one of the best tag teams in the world. Currently in AEW, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been crowned the tag team champions twice. The duo were known as The Revival in WWE, where they were three-time tag team champions.

During an interview with WhatCulture Wrestling ahead of WrestleMania 39, FTR were asked if tag team wrestling is ready to take off in a new direction. This came ahead of Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens and The Usos possibly main-eventing WrestleMania Night One for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. The match was speculation at the time but later turned out to be true.

While answering the question, Harwood seemingly took a dig at former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. He stated that if "one man" in the company loses interest in tag team wrestling, it will have a negative impact on the tag team division.

"It all depends on one man in that company. And if Monday comes around and he's like, 'Well, I don't care about it anymore,' then it's gonna trickle down."

He added that after the Hardys, the Dudleys, and Edge & Christian, there were no proper tag teams in the industry because of the importance given to singles competition.

"Because what happened was, if you look back at wrestling, tag team wrestling in particular, anywhere between after the Hardys, Dudleys, and Edge and Christian until just recently, man, there were no real tag teams because all he did was prioritize singles wrestling," Harwood said. [9:35 - 10:01]

Check out the video below:

AEW star Dax Harwood on tag team wrestling in WWE

Dax Harwood, who recently re-signed with AEW and is currently the tag team champion, expressed his thoughts on the current state of tag team wrestling.

During the same interview, Harwood talked about the psychology behind tag team wrestling and how they changed it.

"So the two wrestlers, the tag teams would only do their stuff. They would tag in one guy, he would do all his stuff, tag in, and he'd do his stuff. And so there was no tag team psychology. And then two five-foot-ten Southerners came along in 2015 and we said, 'We don't want it. We will have no selfish ambition. Let's work together. Let's make the hope spots mean something instead of it being a chin lock, fight up, three elbows, big huge pretty move from a heel,'" Harwood said. [10:03 - 10:40]

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Dax Harwood on FTR re-signing with AEW: "I felt that working for Vince, I was just a number. Just an object to Vince. To Tony, I am a human being.



He cares about me, my feelings, my family. Working for someone like that, obviously, is going to make our decision much easier." Dax Harwood on FTR re-signing with AEW: "I felt that working for Vince, I was just a number. Just an object to Vince. To Tony, I am a human being.He cares about me, my feelings, my family. Working for someone like that, obviously, is going to make our decision much easier." https://t.co/AqBXjePSyj

Current AEW Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler joined WWE in 2015 but left the company in 2020 after creative disputes.

