"It feels like yesterday" - AEW personality shares a heartfelt message on the 10-year anniversary of Brodie Lee's WWE debut

Amanda Huber has shared a heartfelt message for her late husband and AEW icon Brodie Lee on the 10-year anniversary of his WWE debut.

Referred to as Luke Harper at the time, Brodie made his WWE debut as part of the Wyatt Family. The pair would go on to add Erick Redbeard (Rowan), Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton to their faction, albeit the latter two under a temporary basis and separately.

Alongside Rowan, Harper held the NXT Tag Team Championships under the Wyatt Family banner and later the SmackDown tag titles as the Bludgeon Brothers. He would also reign with Orton and Bray Wyatt on the blue brand, becoming champion under the 'Freebird rule'. On his own he achieved a singular reign with the Intercontinental Championship.

Brodie's widow Amanda Huber took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message to her late husband on the 10-year anniversary of his WWE debut.

"10 years. It feels like yesterday. Forever your biggest fan" - Amanda Huber via Twitter

Brodie left WWE in 2020, making the eventual move to AEW where he would become one of the company's top stars. In August that year, he decimated Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship and reigned until he lost it back to Rhodes prior to his untimely passing at the end of 2020.

Amanda Huber has since joined AEW and continues to work behind the scenes for the promotion.

Disco Inferno recently blasted AEW for their lack of transparency when Brodie Lee passed away

During a recent episode of his Keepin' it 100 podcast, Disco Inferno discussed what he perceived as a lack of transparency shown from AEW when Brodie passed away.

"Because it was fine then to just have Brodie Lee's wife come on and say okay my husband died, we're not going to tell you what he died from but it was not [COVID] and the way they treat– My point is, apply that to real sports and stuff, like if there was a professional football player that died, okay bro everybody and their mother, the journalists would not stop until they found out the exact cause of death. They wouldn't be like okay the guy's wife said it wasn't [COVID] but they don't want to tell you what he died from," Disco Inferno said. (2:57-3:49)

The topic of discussion arose when discussing issues over AEW's transparency surrounding the suspensions of CM Punk and the Elite. Disco was making an attempt to liken the topics, as there had been no widespread issues with transparency at the time of Brodie's death.

His malady was later revealed to be a lung condition called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

