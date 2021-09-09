"It wasn't a five-star match"- WWE Hall of Famer comments on CM Punk's debut match at AEW All Out

Booker T recently stated that CM Punk's debut match at AEW All Out wasn't the five-star classic or best of his professional career.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T opined that CM Punk was keeping his pace during the match with Darby Allin. However, he added that it would have been stupid to expect a breathtaking performance from The Straight Edge Superstar, given that he returned after a gap of seven years:

"But as far as CM Punk making his return to the ring after seven years, it pretty much went accordingly almost, you know, just like I said, it should have gone. Darby Allin wouldn't have been the opponent that I would have chosen for certain reasons. We don't really have to talk about that. But I did say, with the babyface and heel. If you are the heel, you got a good babyface. All you got to do is keep up, and that's what CM Punk did. All he had to do was keep up with Darby Allin, and everything would be okay in that match. You know, it wasn't a five-star match or anything like that. It wasn't CM Punk's best match he ever had or anything like that. I don't think so, but I don't think anybody coming back after seven years to go out and have their best match that's stupidest, that ludicrous to even think," Booker T said.

Some HQ shots of CM Punk's entrance before getting to wrestle his first match back in 7 years at AEW All Out. Pics courtesy of @AEW. pic.twitter.com/pbixrQe1nD — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) September 6, 2021

The WWE Hall of Famer further stated that more than CM Punk's debut match, it was the event itself that got the entire wrestling community talking, especially with the arrivals of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole:

"It was about the show because you had guys like Adam Cole, you had guys like Daniel Bryan. You had a whole host of guys, and at the end of the day, people were talking about the show," Booker T revealed.

CM Punk could face a member of Team Taz on AEW Dynamite

.@CMPunk will definitely get under the skin of @OfficialTAZ with that one - Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama. pic.twitter.com/oudQtnHVDN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021

CM Punk came out this week on AEW Dynamite wondering about his upcoming plans. The Second City Saint left it to the Cincinnati audience to decide for him. However, Taz interrupted his promo, notably asking him not to mention any of the names from Team Taz.

This led to CM Punk challenging any of the Team Taz members, be it Hook, Starks or Hoobs, to face him. With the upcoming Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite precisely two weeks away, the former WWE superstar could be gearing up for his next match at the show.

Also Read

What's your take on CM Punk's match against Darby Allin at All Out? Sound off in the comments section below.

Our panel breaks down AEW All Out, with a report from the arena. Click here for more!

Edited by Vedant Jain