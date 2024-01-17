"It got me a bad reputation" - AEW star finally discloses reason for shocking WWE release 

A top AEW star has detailed the reasons behind her unexpected WWE release. The said person is Deonna Purrazzo, who only recently signed All Elite Wrestling.

Purrazzo worked for Stamford-based promotion from 2018 until April 2020, where she was shown the door alongside many others as part of budget cuts. Despite being a promising talent, the 29-year-old star struggled to find her footing in WWE.

However, this was a blessing in disguise for Deonna Purrazzo as she went on to achieve tremendous success in TNA over the next few years.

Now that Purrazzo is officially a member of AEW's women's roster, fans can expect nothing but bright things ahead for her in the company. She recently appeared on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, where she opened up about her WWE exit.

The former Knockouts Champion explained that she didn't feel her opinions were valued and that she gained a bad reputation due to her outspoken attitude.

"I’ll always be just straight up. 'This is what my problem is. This is what I need clarity on' and I need that back. It’s like a mutual respect thing and I think I just got to a breaking point where I’m like, you’re not respecting me, so now I don’t respect you, This isn’t good for anybody because I remember sitting in someone’s office, like, in a screaming fight, and I’m like, that’s not who I am. Deonna Purrazzo the professional doesn’t do that, but now I’m like, Jersey Deonna, angry at home, and you don’t want to bring that to work. So I think I was very vocal and it got me a bad reputation, and then I couldn’t undo that," said Purrazzo. [H/T - RingsideNews]

Tommy Dreamer is elated about Deonna Purrazzo's AEW signing

On a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Tommy Dreamer, who shared a locker room with Purrazzo in IMPACT Wrestling, stated that he was excited about her potential in All Elite Wrestling.

Dreamer believes that just like Deonna Ourrazo was a great asset for TNA, she could make strides in AEW, too.

"The good part about pro wrestling is when I do bump into her, you pick up that friendship right away. She was a massive, massive asset to Impact Wrestling, and she'll be a massive, massive asset if presented like 'The Virtuosa' she was last night to AEW."

The Virtuosa would be in action on the latest episode of Dynamite, where she would collide against Anna Jay.

