Tommy Dreamer says Tony Khan’s new ex-WWE signing will be a "massive asset" to AEW

Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer has given his take on AEW President Tony Khan signing a former WWE Superstar to his roster.

The star in question is Deonna Purrazzo. She began to get noticed by the wrestling audience when she started with the global juggernaut in 2014, lasting the next six years.

Furthermore, she proved herself an exceptional in-ring performer during her stint in IMPACT Wrestling for the last three years. During the first AEW Dynamite of 2024, Purrazzo returned to the promotion after making previous appearances, much to the thrill of the fans in attendance.

Her former IMPACT colleague and legend, Tommy Dreamer, recently said on Busted Open Radio that he would miss working with her.

"I couldn't be happier. Per her own words, she was not 'The Virtuosa' when she was in WWE, and made sure that she became 'The Virtuosa' in that what she wanted to be in Impact Wrestling. I saw that confidence, and I saw everything that The Virtuosa is. She's my friend. The hard part about pro wrestling is [knowing] I won't see her when I come to work."

However, the legend believed Deonna would be an asset to Tony Khan's company.

"The good part about pro wrestling is when I do bump into her, you pick up that friendship right away. She was a massive, massive asset to Impact Wrestling, and she'll be a massive, massive asset if presented like 'The Virtuosa' she was last night to AEW." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Deonna Purrazzo made her intentions clear during her AEW official debut

Deonna Purrazzo made her official AEW debut in front of her hometown crowd in New Jersey this week.

This came right after the successful in-ring debut of Mariah May, who berated Purrazzo's home field, leading to the former IMPACT Knockouts Champion making her presence felt.

She came face-to-face with Mariah, clarifying that she intended to go after the latter's idol, 'Timeless' Toni Storm, and her Women's World Championship. Furthermore, Deonna sent May packing after a brief altercation, making a statement on her first night in the land of All Elite.

