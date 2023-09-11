"It could be great for WWE" - Eric Bischoff on CM Punk's potential return

Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff recently expressed his opinion on CM Punk returning to WWE.

CM Punk was recently released from AEW following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry. Punk's time in the company started in 2021 when he returned to pro wrestling after a gap of seven years. Since his dismissal, several rumors have linked him to his former stomping ground - WWE.

Recently, on his Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff put himself in CM Punk's shoes. He explained how, due to Punk having a few more years left in his career, he should make the most of it. Bischoff stated that heading to WWE would be the practical decision for Punk, and he could end his career on a high note.

“If I’m CM Punk and I wake up and have this conversation with myself, and I just look at the clock and the calendar and I go, ‘Wait a minute. I’ve got maybe three years left. I could really make a lot of money and go out on a high note, end my career on a positive note instead of this negative one.’ If Phil Brooks is the type of man that, first of all, recognizes it and realizes that he’s at least fifty percent responsible for it, if not more, the way he’s handled himself and conducted himself.

The wrestling legend also mentioned how CM Punk would need to make a move, or there was a possibility that he would remain a forgotten star.

“It could be really good. It could be great for WWE. It could be great for him if he’s willing to do that. If he’s not, then he’s just going to fade away and be a ‘cult’ wrestling star and nobody will remember him 10 years from now.” [H/T Ewrestling News]

Eric Bischoff says CM Punk should have been fired much earlier

Following CM Punk's release from AEW, Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff commented on how he believed this was long overdue.

While speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff expressed how he feels Tony Khan should have taken action previously.

"I think it would've been better, in the long run, had Tony made this same decision months ago, when Punk had his meltdown at the press conference and made Tony look like a complete buffoon in the process. I would've pulled the trigger then, had it been me, but it wasn't me, and I wasn't familiar with all the circumstances, all of the issues. There's a lot of things I didn't know, and still don't know," Bischoff said. [H/T- Wrestling Inc.]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for CM Punk.

