Wrestling fans on Twitter have claimed that Tony Khan will receive backlash from fans if he fails to bring Sasha Banks to AEW.

For weeks, fans have been convinced that Banks will finally make her AEW debut after walking out of WWE earlier this year.

Some Twitter users recently reacted to the upcoming tag team match graphic featuring Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter against Saraya and a mystery tag team partner.

Check out the fan reactions to the match graphic for Saraya's upcoming match:

Captain Ferg Baba Ganoosh @CaptainFerg



This is just like Rey Mysterio coming out at 30 in the Royal Rumble and not Daniel Bryan. @WrestlingCovers Anyone but Sasha Banks will be booed out of the Forum.This is just like Rey Mysterio coming out at 30 in the Royal Rumble and not Daniel Bryan. @WrestlingCovers Anyone but Sasha Banks will be booed out of the Forum.This is just like Rey Mysterio coming out at 30 in the Royal Rumble and not Daniel Bryan.

Jim Sharrocks @theebubster1 @WrestlingCovers If it’s not Sasha they are gonna get booed out of the building @WrestlingCovers If it’s not Sasha they are gonna get booed out of the building

Kronk @Kronk_NK @stuntinlikemyma @WrestlingCovers It's gotta be Sasha imo the hate Rosa will get will be so bad, not saying she deserves it but fans expectations are Sasha and feels like nothing else will work for them @stuntinlikemyma @WrestlingCovers It's gotta be Sasha imo the hate Rosa will get will be so bad, not saying she deserves it but fans expectations are Sasha and feels like nothing else will work for them

Derek Stark(EGOMANIAC) @derekstark @WrestlingCovers Kris Statlander I think but I don't even know if she's gonna be cleared by then!! Otherwise probably Sasha Banks I'm not sure!! @WrestlingCovers Kris Statlander I think but I don't even know if she's gonna be cleared by then!! Otherwise probably Sasha Banks I'm not sure!!

Brock @BBennett1992 @WrestlingCovers Idk but if it’s not Mercedes then they should announce it this week or it’s gonna get boo’d like a MF @WrestlingCovers Idk but if it’s not Mercedes then they should announce it this week or it’s gonna get boo’d like a MF 😂

Jay @IwcSucks @WrestlingCovers the hair and how skinny she is reminds me of… well you know @WrestlingCovers the hair and how skinny she is reminds me of… well you know

Since walking out of WWE alongside Naomi, Banks has been inactive in the industry. She might team up with Saraya in the latter's second-ever match in AEW. The former WWE Divas Champion made her debut at the Full Gear pay-per-view in a singles match against Britt Baker.

Sasha Banks also is expected to be involved at the upcoming NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 show. She could potentially confront the IWGP Women's Champion. Former WWE star Kairi currently holds the title.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 will also feature AEW star Kenny Omega in action. He will challenge Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

Do you think Sasha Banks will be Saraya's mystery partner on January 11th? Sound off in the comment section below.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes