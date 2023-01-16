"It just was not going to happen to happen" - WWE Hall of Famer recalls controversial storyline involving Torrie Wilson

A WWE Hall of Famer recently stated how Torrie Wilson's controversial storyline years ago was bound to fail despite the talented people involved. Jim Ross elaborated upon the angle in an episode of his podcast.

The Stamford-based promotion has had its fair share of unusual storylines in the decades of its existence. Among them, Torrie Wilson's feud with Dawn Marie arguably ranks near the top simply due to its bizarre nature.

In the storyline, Marie caused the on-screen death of Wilson's father from a heart attack during their honeymoon. This led to the two girls facing off in a Stepmother vs. Stepdaughter Match, which Wilson won.

In an episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross stated the following about the controversial storyline.

“It was the entertainment side of sports entertainment. Sometimes those are dreaded, it wasn’t a great idea. You know everybody in it were good people, they tried hard, they’re just doing their role, playing their role, know your role. If you smell what JR is cooking, somebody else did that already. So I don’t know, it didn’t have a great chance of succeeding. So did they get the most out of it? They could, I think they did. But it was just, it was bound to fail, it just was not going to happen.” (H/T: InsideTheRopes)

Torrie Wilson apparently turned down some even wilder storylines in WWE

Despite being a part of several controversial storylines, there were some pitches that even Torrie Wilson was obliged to turn down.

In a previous appearance on The Mike O'Hearn Show, Wilson revealed that she had refused to do a particularly risqué segment in WWE due to her reservations.

"They wanted me, like what Sable did, paint my b**bs and walk out there naked," Wilson said. "And I said no. There are certain things that I turned down that I could've gotten ahead with. But it just didn't feel right." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Torrie Wilson last appeared in-ring during the 2021 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match, which Bianca Belair won.

What do you make of Jim Ross's thoughts? Sound off in the comments section below.

