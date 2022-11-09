Torrie Wilson didn't go along with every storyline that WWE pitched her while she worked for the company.

Wilson made her WWE debut in 2001 following the company's purchase of WCW. Although she wasn't part of WCW when it was bought out by WWE, she was portrayed as a WCW wrestler for her initial run in the company.

While she never held championship gold, Wilson had a successful run with WWE from 2001 to 2008. She appeared sporadically for the company in the last decade before being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

Torrie Wilson was a recent guest on The Mike O'Hearn Show to discuss a wide variety of subjects. During the interview, Wilson revealed a storyline that WWE requested her to do that she decided to turn down because she didn't feel right about it:

"They wanted me, like what Sable did, paint my boobs and walk out there naked," Wilson said. "And I said no. There are certain things that I turned down that I could've gotten ahead with. But it just didn't feel right." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Torrie Wilson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019

Torrie Wilson was part of the WWE Hall of Fame class in 2019 alongside legendary acts such as Harlem Heat, The Hart Foundation, and D-Generation X.

Wilson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by her longtime friend and on-screen rival Stacy Keibler. Keibler and Wilson came into WWE together in 2001 but later split up and feuded with one another instead. Wilson last competed for WWE as part of the Women's Royal Rumble in 2021 and was eliminated by Shayna Baszler.

What do you make of Wilson's comments? Are you surprised that WWE requested her to do this on television? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

