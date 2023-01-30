"It was kind of a slap in the face from reality" - Kenny Omega details realization of deteriorating health concerns following return

Kenny Omega rose to fame for his remarkable work on the independent circuit. He returned to AEW in August last year after nine months of recovery from multiple injuries. Meanwhile, The Clenaer's recent feud against Will Ospreay enabled him to realize that his health was not up to the mark.

Omega had an illustrious career in NJPW and ROH before the formation of All Elite Wrestling. He was also a prominent member and leader of The Bullet Club.

With the crossover of talent between numerous other promotions and AEW, Omega commenced a feud with Ospreay, and they collided at Wrestle Kingdom 17 for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion. The Cleaner was successful in the bout as he won the prestigious title for the second time.

In a recent interaction with ComicBook, the former AEW World Champion discussed The Elite's Ladder Match with Death Triangle and the toll it took on his health:

"After completing the Best of Seven Series, which culminated in a Ladder Match, and barely being removed from the match that I did with Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom, it was kind of a slap in the face from reality being like, 'Hey, don't go thinking you're 100% again. We just let you think that for a couple of weeks [laughs]. This is your new 100% so get used to it, kid.' That was the crashing back down to reality moment for me." [H/T Fightful]

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts applauded Kenny Omega's wrestling career

Despite primarily being known for his work on the independent circuit, Kenny Omega has been recognized by many wrestling veterans. He was also briefly associated with WWE in the early 2000s.

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts recently expressed his admiration for the 39-year-old's in-ring capabilities.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were involved in a backstage brawl against CM Punk and Ace Steel at All Out 2022. Hence, the faction was stripped of their newly won AEW Trios World Championship. However, they recently recaptured the title by defeating Death Triangle.

