"It was a little chaotic," says Paul Wight about his brief stint with WWE legend's faction member

Paul Wight has worn several hats during his professional career. He's not only wowed the audience with his in-ring antics, he is one of the few wrestlers who has starred in a Netflix series.

One stint that Paul Wight will never forget is when he commented on the AEW web show, AEW Dark: Elevation, in 2021. The show streamed matches featuring established as well as upcoming talent in the franchise, and those from the independent circuit as well.

On the show, he tag-teamed with Daddy Magic in the commentary box before it was canceled, making way for what is now AEW: Collision.

The show ran for two years, from March 2021 to April 2023. Other prominent personalities like Mark Henry, Tony Schiavone, Matt 'Daddy Magic' Menard, and Caprice Coleman have commentated on matches for the show.

When asked about his time on the show with Daddy Magic, Wight spoke in detail about his outing on Mark Andrews' My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast:

"I had a lot of fun working with Daddy Magic. In a perfect world, I’d like to work with him again on some commentary. He was so much fun to work with. It was a little chaotic, but, I think that was the one thing that Daddy Magic and I had when was did (AEW Dark) Elevation was we had a good time." H/T Post Wrestling

Paul Wight - the entertainer

Wight is one of the few wrestlers who has had a successful career outside the ring. He is well known among wrestling fans and even movie-goers for his stints in movies, produced both by the WWE and non-wrestling entities.

Wight has performed in movies and television shows, and has lent his voice to animated series since the nineties. Recently, he was part of The Big Show Show, a non-wrestling series on Netflix where Wight played a fictional version of his WWE character living with his family. The man, not surprisingly, has a great sense of humor.

Several wrestlers take up different roles in wrestling franchises post their retirement from in-ring activities and excel at it to the extent of becoming permanent fixtures at the commentary and announcing table.

The likes of Booker T and Taz embarked on a whole new career in the commentary box. This leaves an open path for them to take part in a wrestling match sometime or other. Given the right push, this can lead to legendary matches.

What do you think about Paul Wight returning as a commentator on any of the wrestling franchises? Pour your heart out in the comments section.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here