"Cut like your forehead"-Rising WWE Superstar lashes back at AEW star Matt Menard in heated exchange on social media

AEW's Matt Menard was involved in a heated social media exchange with rising WWE Superstar Mansoor.

"Daddy Magic'' Matt Menard has made quite the splash in Tony Khan's promotion since his debut in 2021. His "living-on-the-edge'' persona and fiery promo skills have catapulted him into a strong heel status.

Mansoor has been associated with WWE since 2018. The Saudi Arabian wrestler is presently involved in the Maximum Male Models storyline on SmackDown.

Mansoor recently posted an Instagram reel featuring his colleagues Ricochet, Xavier Woods, and Mace. The 26-year-old was on a heelish yet light-hearted rant:

The AEW star fired the first shot, asking if the reel resembled a segment that got cut on SmackDown. Mansoor responded by taking a jibe at the Jericho Appreciation Society member for bleeding profusely in recent matches:

The two men dishing out the jibes

(Source: Instagram)

Mansoor is believed to be referencing Menard's performances in the "Anarchy in the Arena" and "Blood and Guts" matches.

Matt Menard and Mansoor are no strangers to each other

Known as the Ever-Rise, the duo of Matt Menard and Angelo Parker were hired by WWE in January 2019. Repackaged as Matt Martel, the 20-year veteran was involved in underwhelming storylines on NXT and 205 Live. The 39-year-old was released by WWE in June 2021.

Matt Menard and Mansoor shared the WWE locker room for over 2 years. Both of them were associated with NXT during their initial WWE phases.

The two wrestlers showed good chemistry when they collided for the first time in October 2020. The Ever-Rise took on the duo of Mansoor and Curt Stallion in a losing effort in February 2021.

Craig (Dirtsheets.net) @DirtSheetsCraig WWE 205 Live Matches Announced For Tonight: Two matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center. Ever-Rise’s Chase Parker and Matt Martel will face Mansoor and Curt Stallion. WWE noted… dlvr.it/RtZ4Hw WWE 205 Live Matches Announced For Tonight: Two matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center. Ever-Rise’s Chase Parker and Matt Martel will face Mansoor and Curt Stallion. WWE noted… dlvr.it/RtZ4Hw https://t.co/fNBLuvuALX

The JAS member has been an impressive character so far in AEW. However, he is yet to receive a singles as well as tag team push. Many fans believe that Menard is capable enough to tear the house down with his mat and mic skills.

What do you think of Menard's performances in AEW so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. Should Matt Menard and Angelo Parker be given a tag team push in AEW? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron