Former WWE Superstar says Chris Jericho "opened the doors" for him in AEW

AEW star Matt Menard has explained why he has such strong loyalty for Chris Jericho, in an impassioned promo posted to Instagram.

Menard and his 2point0 partner Angelo Parker joined the Jericho Appreciation Society on Dynamite the week following Revolution. The JAS formed as Jericho turned on his Inner Circle stablemates Santana and Ortiz in the wake of his defeat to Eddie Kingston.

The 2point0 star explained to his wife and followers on Instagram why he continues to stand with the "Wizard". This comes as Y2J has the JAS embroiled in a feud with violent artists Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Kingston, Ortiz and Santana.

The former WWE star described Jericho opening the doors to AEW, allowing him the opportunity to put food on the table:

"Let's talk about Chris Jericho. Remember last July 2021. You're eight months pregnant and we were left with absolutely nothing and out on our asses. Who was there for us? Who extended their hand? Who invited me into his home? Chris Jericho. Met his family, his lovely wife and his children. Gave us a platform to tell our story. Gave us an opportunity. Opened the doors to AEW and I will never forget it." (H/T Fightful)

You can check out the full promo below:

Matt Menard had been released from WWE prior to joining AEW

Before becoming a part of AEW, Matt Menard and his partner Angelo Parker worked within WWE as Ever-Rise. The pair had worked numerous dates as enhancement talents within the promotion, before making their stay permanent in January 2019.

WWE NXT @WWENXT #EverRise Weekend was a success despite #HitRow 's attempt to ruin it on Sunday, so @MattMartelWWE & @ChaseParkerWWE got away to their timeshare to celebrate! Plus, HUGE news on the future of the show! #EverRise Live #EverRise Weekend was a success despite #HitRow's attempt to ruin it on Sunday, so @MattMartelWWE & @ChaseParkerWWE got away to their timeshare to celebrate! Plus, HUGE news on the future of the show! #EverRiseLive https://t.co/LSNtzYftTn

They spent the majority of their WWE careers within NXT, prior to making the switch to 205 Live under the ring name Ever-Rise. Despite participating in the Dusty Rhodes Classic early in 2021, the pair were wished well on their future endeavours.

They have transformed within their new setting, no longer the bit-part players in NXT but prominent features each and every week in All Elite Wrestling.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Brandon Nell