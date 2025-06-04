"It’ll probably happen in the next few" - The Young Bucks planning to purchase legendary promotion

The Young Bucks have revealed that they are planning to purchase a legendary wrestling promotion. They said that it will probably happen very soon, and the fans will no doubt be excited.

The Young Bucks are among the members who helped found AEW, along with Tony Khan, and it is safe to say that they very well know how to run a wrestling organization. With all their expertise, they have now revealed that they are interested in buying another wrestling promotion, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG).

Speaking on a live Q&A on their YouTube channel, the Young Bucks' Matthew Jackson said:

“We’ve—me and Nick have talked about it a lot. We’ve talked about buying PWG and reopening. We’ve talked about starting our own indie. We’ve talked about a wrestling school. I don’t know. In the next few years though, if we’re gonna do something, it’ll probably happen in the next few.” [H/T Ringside News]

Matthew Jackson of the Young Bucks reveals meeting Kevin Owens

In the same video, Matthew Jackson of the Young Bucks revealed that he had met WWE star Kevin Owens last year.

He mentioned how cordial the meeting was and how happy the former WWE Champion was at seeing the AEW star.

“Yeah, he looks very familiar. I go, 'Oh my Gosh. Is that Kevin? It's Kevin Steen, Kevin Owens, as you may know him.' I sneak up to him and he's taking pictures with his kids and stuff. 'Hey Kev, what's up man.' He turns around and looks at me. His eyes are so big, he doesn't even know how to react. He goes, 'Oh my God.' He grabs me and hugs me, the biggest bear hug ever. I don't think he let go for ten seconds. 'What are the chances!' We're just talking, getting caught up, because it had been a minute. It was so cool because literally the rest of the vacation, we kind of had our vacation together. It was last March,” he said.

It's great to see that, despite working in different companies, friendships remain the same.

