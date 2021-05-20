"It'll take years off your career"- AEW star Jon Moxley on the hardest part of being a wrestler

Ahead of his first book release, AEW star Jon Moxley had a conversation with Inside The Ropes' lead writer Gary Cassidy. The former AEW world champion talked about various topics, most notably his own journey as a professional wrestler.

Jon Moxley explained that the hardest part of being a wrestler is having to travel everywhere. He added that traveling is something that breaks your body down even more than an actual wrestling match. On top of that, it takes years off of your wrestling career:

“When you’re on the road every single night, that’s kind of the high you’re chasing at the end of the night. The travel’s the hard part. It’ll take years off your career, and when you’re going on well over ten years of just being in chronic pain all the time now, you just get used to it. It’s part of the deal.

"That’s I guess a byproduct of the whole thing – but travel is probably the biggest component of breaking your body down, but it’s part of what you have to do because you can’t Zoom in a f***ing pro wrestling match. You’ve got to you got to get there. You’ve got to go to Scotland, you’ve got to Japan and wrestle in these places live – and it’s all worth it, man.”

Traveling on the road certainly makes life difficult for pro wrestlers. AEW star Jon Moxley is at ease at the moment because of the pandemic causing the roster to not have to travel very often.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will be challenging for the AEW Tag team titles at Double or Nothing

During the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, it was confirmed that Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will battle the Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships at Double or Nothing.

Both teams have been feuding with each other for nearly a month now. During this week's episode of AEW Dyamite, Mox and Kingston cleared their path by defeating The Acclaimed and moving to the top of the AEW tag team rankings.

Later in the show, when the Young Bucks defeated Varsity Blonds for their tag titles, Mox and Kingston appeared in the ring to launch an attack on them.

It will be an interesting match at Double or Nothing. With one more episode left before Double or Nothing, it remains to be seen who will gain the upper hand.