"It didn't look that good" - WWE legend shares blunt verdict on Ric Flair getting physical on AEW Dynamite

A WWE Hall of Famer shares his thoughts on The Nature Boy Ric Flair throwing punches on Matthew and Nicholas Jackson on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

The WWE Legend in question is Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudley). On AEW Dynamite last night, Ric Flair made his way to the ring while The Young Bucks were assaulting Darby Allin. While fans were curious to see what happens, Flair started throwing sloppy punches at Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

While speaking on the most recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray expressed his displeasure with Ric getting physical:

"I gotta tell you, folks, it didn't look that great, it is what it is but the physicality just didn't look that great. What bothered me even more is now I know that Ric Flair is not on the side of The Bucks." [From 06:14 to 06:37]

WWE legend shared his biggest problem with Ric Flair's segment on AEW Dynamite

While the WWE Legend Bully Ray thought that Ric Flair punching Matthew and Nicholas Jackson was not great to look at, he also revealed another big problem with the segment:

"The biggest problem I had is now I know where Ric Flair stands. Ric Flair is by the side of Sting and Darby Allin... One of the things that intrigued me the most, actually it was the number 1 thing that intrigued me the most was like, 'Okay it's great that it's Sting's last match, that's why people are gonna be tuning in,' but what I'm really intrigued by is what's gonna happen with Flair? What's The Nature Boy gonna do?"

Bully further added:

"Is he gonna cost Sting his final match and they are gonna lose the championships? Or will he be on the side of Sting and Darby? That's what excited me about that match the most. But whose side was he on? Well, now I know, he told me already. Am I still gonna tune in to Revolution? Sure, I wanna see the World heavyweight Championship and I wanna see Sting's last match. But you kinda took the wind out of my sails just a little bit by telling me whose side Ric Flair was on" [From 10:27 to 11:51]

Meanwhile, the WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is expected to be present during Sting's last match this Sunday at Revolution. It remains to be seen how things play out this Sunday in the highly anticipated match.

