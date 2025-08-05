"It Looked Like Sh**" - Bully Ray Brutally Trolls Controversial Segment from AEW Dynamite

Bully Ray has brutally trolled a controversial segment that took place on AEW Dynamite. It will be interesting to see what people from AEW will have to say about it.

Ad

Dynamite saw a lot of action and great matches. However, one thing stood out like a sore thumb, and that is how Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne took out Christian Cage. Cage cut a promo touching on what happened at All In, and as he was making his way out, he was attacked atop the ramp by his former stablemates.

Bully Ray, who is a very prominent voice, spoke about that segment on the Busted Open Radio podcast and called it sh*t. He said:

Ad

Trending

“We gonna say the physicality sucked, or we gonna dance around it? The way it was shot, and the way those guys executed it, if you can't do it, don't do it... Because if you can't do it as well as Edge & Christian used to do it, it'll look like sh** and it looked like sh**.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Ad

Bully Ray says AEW stars Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne looked nervous

In the same episode, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray touched on how Nick AEW stars Wayne and Kip Sabian were nervous about pulling out that move on Christian Cage.

“You can tell that Nick and [Kip]...those two guys, they were nervous about swinging those chairs. They did not want to hurt Christian. And if you have fear like that, it's gonna come out in the execution, and it did.”

That is a very valid criticism of the incident. Christian Cage is at the forefront of what is happening in this storyline, and it looks like he will soon team up with his former tag team partner, Adam Copeland.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!