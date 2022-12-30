"It looks ridiculous" - WCW veteran slams AEW for booking popular star like Steve Austin against the N.W.O

Disco Inferno wasn't a fan of a segment very reminiscent of Steve Austin's feud with the NWO during AEW Dynamite.

This week saw Hook extend his undefeated run with another victory in under a minute. The current FTW Champion has been feuding with the Firm's Lee Moriarty and Big Bill as of late, joining forces with Jungle Boy Jack Perry.

In the post-match bout, Stokely Hathaway, Moriarty, and Bill made their way down the ramp to confront Hook. The segment closed with Jungle Boy making the save, but not before Hook stood up to the seven-foot Big Bill, teasing a future David vs. Goliath bout.

Speaking during Keepin' it 100, Disco Inferno said that the segment reminded him of a spot where Steve Austin had chased away Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Hulk Hogan of the N.W.O. He explained that neither segment made sense and hurt the viewing experience.

"I thought it looks ridiculous. I'll never forget I was watching this spot with my old roommate many years ago and they had a spot where Steve Austin ran off Hogan, Hall and Nash and she looked at me, she goes, 'why are they running away?' I was like, 'well he's the good guy' and she goes, 'yeah but it's three big guys.' Okay so stuff like that to casual viewers, they look at stuff like that and it does not look like realistic television." - Disco said. (0:45-1:14)

Hook has been the FTW Champion since he captured the title from Ricky Starks earlier this year. He recently defended the title against Lee Moriarty in what many have regarded as his strongest match.

Jim Cornette had a similar grip with Hook's booking albeit being a fan of the AEW star

Disco isn't the only veteran who has taken issue with the believability behind retreating from Hook. Jim Cornette recently addressed why he likes the FTW Champion, a rare distinction, especially for younger wrestlers. But he was also concerned with the concept AEW was going for with his booking.

“We like Hook. He’s got a different style, he looks like he’s in shape, he took his s**t seriously, he’s got the brooding troubled youth look, I don’t know what that says about Taz’s parenting skills, but why would these heels run from one guy who wasn’t even particularly being menacing? But apparently now we know Hook and Jungle Boy are both babyfaces and have a mutual respsect for each other.” [2:07:57-2:08:36]

Jungle Boy and Hook look to strike up a partnership in the coming weeks. Hook previously worked with one partner, the beloved Danhausen, at this year's AEW Double or Nothing.

What did you make of the AEW Dynamite segment? Let us know in the comments section below.

