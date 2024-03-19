"It made me laugh" - WWE legend on MJF referencing infamous promo on AEW TV

A WWE Hall of Famer has an opinion on the former AEW world champion, MJF referencing his viral infamous promo from TNA. The legend in question is Scott Steiner.

During a backstage promo on an episode of Dynamite leading to the Grand Slam, MJF addressed his opponent Samoa Joe. In that promo, the former AEW world champion referenced the infamous "Steiner math" promo from his days in TNA. It was a great call back and fans enjoyed the reference as well.

Moreover, fans must have been keen to know how Scott Steiner himself feels about MJF referencing his viral promo. During his appearance on Monopoly Events recently, Steiner opened up on the story behind his infamous 'Steiner math promo' and how he felt about MJF referencing it on All Elite TV:

"The story behind that is as much as I wanted to entertain the fans, I always wanted to entertain myself. I always wanted to make myself laugh, and as a matter of fact, when MJF repeated that interview for AEW... it made me laugh."

He further added:

"So it was just something I came up with, the numbers made sense, I didn't realize that it would be around to this day, but people loved it, it's a great thing... the numbers don't lie."

Tony Khan provided an update on MJF's AEW status

MJF has been absent from All Elite TV ever since losing the world title at the Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view. During a recent interview with SportsGrid, the company President, Tony Khan opened up on Maxwell's future with his promotion amid his absence:

"Well it's something to keep an eye on with MJF. He's a great wrestler for AEW and has been a great world champion. He was very injured and I would love to see to have MJF back anytime and we'll see what happens."

Moreover, it can't be denied that Maxwell Jacob Friedman's presence is badly missed in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Only time will tell when fans will see the former world champion again.

Do you miss MJF's presence on Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments.

