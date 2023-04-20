"It NEEDS to be against CM Punk" - Fans explode at the possibility of WWE megastar joining AEW for a first-time ever match

Former WWE Champion CM Punk could be making his return to AEW soon and it is anybody's guess who his first opponent will be if he does come back. Some feel that Goldberg could be a possible option.

Goldberg has been a free agent since the end of 2022 when his contract with WWE expired. He has spoken a lot about his future plans and kept his options open. With Tony Khan announcing that AEW All In will take place in Wembley, the former WCW World Champion would be a great signing to boost interest in the show.

CM Punk has been absent from the company since September 2022 and his potential return would be a great boost for Tony Khan as well. Reports have indicated that The Elite are not willing to work with the Second City Saint. Could Tony Khan think of bringing Goldberg to his company in order to have him face the Voice of the Voiceless in a first-time ever match?

Some fans certainly seem to think so.

Ryan Satin @ryansatin



GIF and meme responses preferred. WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I do believe that my character deserves a proper sendoff & until that happens, I don’t believe I’m hanging them up.



Anything and everything is an option and I’m very much so leaning towards promoting it myself & doing a four city world tour.”



- Goldberg

(via 93.7 The Ticket) “I do believe that my character deserves a proper sendoff & until that happens, I don’t believe I’m hanging them up. Anything and everything is an option and I’m very much so leaning towards promoting it myself & doing a four city world tour.”- Goldberg(via 93.7 The Ticket) https://t.co/fWzpCFjR8s Are you interested in seeing a Goldberg retirement match?GIF and meme responses preferred. twitter.com/wrestlepurists… Are you interested in seeing a Goldberg retirement match? GIF and meme responses preferred. twitter.com/wrestlepurists…

The Honey Badger @themikeyriot @TheCovalentTV Nice troll, but it would be an awesome match if it ever came to pass.... @TheCovalentTV Nice troll, but it would be an awesome match if it ever came to pass....

tidalwave @tidalwave848 @TheCovalentTV I mean he’s not wrong in one way, those are two pretty big names and I’d definitely sell a bunch of ticket but the problem would be the match quality and the potential that punk would get injured again @TheCovalentTV I mean he’s not wrong in one way, those are two pretty big names and I’d definitely sell a bunch of ticket but the problem would be the match quality and the potential that punk would get injured again

stephen ball @hopper13131 @TheCovalentTV hate em both but Yes that would be wow @TheCovalentTV hate em both but Yes that would be wow

Paiin @ByGawdCanItBe @TheCovalentTV He do be spittin but we been saying this before bischoff @TheCovalentTV He do be spittin but we been saying this before bischoff

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel I’ve changed my mind. I would like to see CM Punk vs Goldberg at All In.



He can either avenge Bret Hart, or go out like Bret Hart. Roll the dice. I’ve changed my mind. I would like to see CM Punk vs Goldberg at All In.He can either avenge Bret Hart, or go out like Bret Hart. Roll the dice. https://t.co/PBynsgoMi1

Chris Yeend @ChrisThaLedg @wrestlelamia As long as Goldberg agrees it's his retirement match.. it won't be a 2 star match or higher but it would be a spectacle @wrestlelamia As long as Goldberg agrees it's his retirement match.. it won't be a 2 star match or higher but it would be a spectacle

WWE veteran Jim Cornette spoke about CM Punk

Dave Meltzer recently commented on the possibility that CM Punk and FTR could be trying to push The Elite out of the company.

On his podcast, former WWE manager Jim Cornette laughed off this idea, stating that the former ROH World Champion would not want to become an executive in AEW.

"They think Punk’s trying to drive them out of the company? I guarantee you, CM Punk does not want to become an executive in that company for the rest of his life, he probably wants to wrestle another year, year-and-a-half, and get away from these f**king nutty people one time." [15:10 onward]

He went on to say that the two-time AEW World Champion just wants to wrestle and go home to play with his dog.

"So Punk wants to wrestle and get the f**k out and go home [to] play with Larry, these weasels want to be there for the rest of their lives to sap Tony Khan of his f**king funds, so I don’t see why he’s – maybe run them out of the eye of the public?" [15:37 onward]

If the Second City Saint returns, it would be a huge moment for AEW. It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan manages the situation considering the events that have taken place over the last few months.

