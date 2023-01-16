"It was never going to happen" - Major AEW star regrets not facing The Undertaker on WWE debut 

The Undertaker has had a lengthy and successful career in WWE. The Deadman has held several titles and has wrestled several legends, including Triple H, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and CM Punk, just to name a few. One wrestler who regrets not being able to wrestle The Undertaker is The Icon Sting.

In 2014, The Icon made his first appearance for WWE during Survivor Series. He showed up during the main event and cost Triple H and the Authority the match. This led to the two legends wrestling each other on the grandest stage of them all WrestleMania. Despite getting help from former WCW stars, Sting lost the match. Since then The Icon has wrestled in three other matches on the promotion.

One match that never happened was between him and The Undertaker. The wrestling world wanted to see the two legends battle each other as the two have managed to maintain the same mystique around their characters. Thus, fans felt it would be a dream clash.

Sting recently revealed why the match between him and The Deadman never came to fruition. He mentioned that he did want to wrestle The Undertaker. Unfortunately, by the time he signed with the company, the plans for Brock Lesnar to wrestle the seven-time WWE World Champion were already set in motion and thus Sting's debut match was against Triple H.

"It was never going to happen. Never," Sting said. [H/T D Magazine]

Sting's career almost came to an end in WWE

The Icon was one of the pillars of World Championship Wrestling. He has held the WCW World Heavyweight title six times in his career. When the promotion ran out of business, The Icon wrestled in World Wrestling All-Stars and in 2003, signed with IMPACT Wrestling, formerly known as TNA. After wrestling in the IMPACT Zone for almost eleven years, he left the company and signed with WWE.

After his loss to Triple H, Sting took a long break, he then made his return to continue his feud with the Authority and this time around, his target was the then-WWE Champion Seth Rollins.

The two wrestled each other in the main event of 2015's Night of Champion pay-per-view. During the match, Seth Rollins hit his signature Buckle-bomb and that was the main reason for The Icon's career-threatening injury. He suffered a severe neck injury. It seemed like his career was over at that point.

Check out the exact moment when The Icon suffered the neck injury below:

Six years after the injury, Sting made his emphatic return to in-ring action in AEW. The WWE Hall of Famer has been wrestling ever since.

