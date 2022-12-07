"It was one of the best" - AEW star Saraya discloses match against WWE legend as her favorite in the promotion

AEW star Saraya has opened up about what her favorite match of her career is so far, and her answer may come as a shock to fans.

The former WWE Superstar made her debut for AEW on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium in September 2022. This has led to many fans dreaming up potential matches for the former Paige.

However, the match that all of her AEW colleagues will have to live up to is her NXT Women's Championship match against Natalya from the December 4th, 2013 edition of NXT, which Saraya cites as her favorite. Speaking in an interview with Bleacher Report, the AEW star lavished praise on the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, stating that she is always happy to put younger talent over.

"Yeah. And it's not one you would think because you'd be like, 'Oh, the championship matches.' No, actually not those. I really loved my match was Nattie [Neidhart]. It was one of the best. She came down [to NXT]. And she's always so selfless. She's always putting people over and she loves to bump around." (H/T Bleacher Report)

The former WWE Divas Champion followed up by stating that it stands out to her as it was a straight wrestling match between two athletes who love to compete.

"And she's just so giving in the match. She's one of the best wrestlers in the world to me. And so yeah, I would say that was one of my best matches because it was very technical. But there was no babyface or a heel. It was just a wrestling match. And I love that so much. So, yeah, I would say me versus Natalya in NXT. I think it was in 2014 or 2013." (H/T Bleacher Report)

It remains to be seen what Saraya's career in AEW holds, but the star has certainly gotten off to a strong start.

Saraya won her debut match in AEW at Full Gear 2022

After nearly five years away from the ring due to injury, Saraya finally stepped into the squared circle at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19th, 2022. At the event, she faced off against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

After a hard-hitting affair that saw many moments where it looked as if the former WWE Superstar could have re-injured her neck, Saraya picked up the win in front of a very emotional New Jersey audience.

WrestleFeed @WrestleFeedApp



#AEWFullGear Saraya defeats Britt Baker in her 1st match in 5 years! Saraya defeats Britt Baker in her 1st match in 5 years!#AEWFullGear https://t.co/5aJVEFPH2p

The former WWE Superstar hasn't stepped back in the ring since the clash, but has cited that she wants to compete for championships in AEW.

Who would you like her to face next in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : Do you think Saraya is a future AEW Women's Champion? Yes No 0 votes