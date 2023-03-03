"It was the perfect way for me to end my WWE career" - Former Intercontinental Champion on Roman Reigns banishing him

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is currently one of the biggest draws in the wrestling industry and is enjoying the most successful run of his career. Former Intercontinental Champion and current AEW star Bryan Danielson has talked about his last match with The Tribal Chief.

Danielson is a highly successful wrestler who has won the WWE Championship multiple times. However, in September 2021, he decided to move on from the Stamford-based promotion and sign with AEW. Since then, he has been putting on some incredible matches in the latter promotion.

During an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Bryan Danielson shared his thoughts on his final match with WWE, particularly with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. He believed it was the perfect way to end his WWE career:

"Then I wrestled Roman in the ThunderDome in front of all these screens, and I loved that match. It was the perfect way for me to end my WWE career. Putting together the [WrestleMania] match, I could feel a little bit of my apathy, but that’s happened before and then I walk out there and I feel, ‘This is what I live for.’ That was very weird psychologically,” he said.

Former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson says he was sick when he wrestled on Dynamite last year

Bryan Danielson's passion for wrestling is evident in his desire to put on the best possible show for his fans.

During his interview with Sports Illustrated, Bryan Danielson discussed how he felt super sick when he had a match with Matt Menard on Dynamite last year.

“I was super sick when I wrestled Matt Menard on Dynamite last year. It was a pretty short match, though it did go through a commercial break, and I just wanted to get through it. Turns out, I went out there and had a blast. I went to the back, and for 30 more minutes, I felt great. Then I started feeling horrible again," Bryan said.

He noted that he was surprised when a match wasn't fun for him and that he fully expects to enjoy his upcoming 60-minute Iron Man match against MJF at AEW Revolution. For Danielson, wrestling is not just a job but a true passion.

