"It was probably 2001" - RVD first met a current AEW star when the latter was just four years old

RVD recalls the memory of meeting a current top AEW star when he was just a little kid. The little fan also ended up being his debut opponent on the All Elite promotion.

RVD is one of the biggest stars in the history of pro wrestling. His unique wrestling style never fails to amaze fans, as he is universally loved for his impeccable talent. Rob Van Dam also surprised everyone by returning to in-ring competition recently.

On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Mr. Monday Night competed against Jack Perry for the FTW championship at the age of 51, which also marks his debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Although he failed to capture a victory, Van Dam was welcomed by fans with open arms.

Moreover, RVD also took a moment to appreciate his opponent, recalling the time he used to meet him during training. Here is what Van Dam revealed on his 1 of a Kind podcast:

“I saw him when he was training. When I lived in LA, Katie [Katie Forbes] would train at Santino Brothers and sometimes I would go there with her, mostly just stretch, and Jungle Boy was there, training and stuff.”

Mr. ECW further recalled the day he first met Perry when he was just a little kid alongside his dad back in 2001:

"I met him when he was a little kid when I met his dad. Luke was wrestling fan, so when we were at the Staples Center, it was probably 2001, I remember meeting Luke Perry and his little kid.” [H/T PWMania]

RVD also showered praise on Jack Perry for his performance

Rob Van Dam also opened up on his return match on AEW Dynamite. The WWE Hall of Famer also complimented his opponent, Jack Perry, praising him for his improvement:

“I thought he was really good, Obviously, he’s come a long way since then. He’s comfortable out there, smooth, timing. Boom. He cheated, bro, [laughs] what do you want me to say?"

Meanwhile, it remains unknown whether RVD will return to AEW for another match, possibly against Jack Perry or a different opponent. Fans need to stay tuned for all the latest reports.

