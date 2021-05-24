"It did reinvigorate me" - Jim Ross opens up about his experience working in AEW [Exclusive]

Legendary commentator Jim Ross recently discussed his experience working for AEW.

As one of the most recognizable voices in the history of professional wrestling, Ross has worked for WWE and WCW in the past and is currently signed to AEW.

Jim Ross was interviewed by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam earlier this week. During the interview, JR elaborated on his positive work experience in AEW. The legendary commentator said that being in AEW has reinvigorated him. JR also added that he has loved working with Tony Khan:

"It did reinvigorate me. I enjoyed the process of working in the AEW system. I love being a teacher. I love being a coach. I love being a mentor and I just loved the experience," said JR. "It's so unlike being in WWE, and I'm not throwing darts at WWE. It's a bigger corporation, a bigger outfit. It's not as personal."

"I've been very blessed with what I'm doing and I told Tony... I thank him for it every week, 'Thanks for having me here. I am very blessed to be able to work for you and whatever I got, you are getting it all.'" JR added. "Too many good wrestlers have significant and important matches in their careers to not give the best effort I got and hopefully it will sound that way on television."

Jim Ross signed with AEW in 2019

Jim Ross left WWE in March 2019 after his contract with the promotion expired. He signed with AEW a few days later on April 3, 2019, and is currently part of the commentary team on AEW Dynamite along with Tony Schiavone and Excalibur.

Jim Ross's contract with Tony Khan's promotion is set to expire in 2022.

