Jim Ross discusses AEW bringing back live audiences from July [Exclusive]

AEW commentator Jim Ross believes that Tony Khan's promotion coming back on the road in July will help its younger talents refine their skills.

Despite having a spectacular start, where it ran several shows in front of packed audiences, AEW's momentum derailed due to the advent of the pandemic in 2020. However, the promotion recently confirmed that it would be back on the road, starting from July 7 of this year.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam, Jim Ross spoke about how moving to Jacksonville helped AEW find a home with a regular audience. Although JR said it's great to see the same fans attend week in and week out, he argued that the younger talents in AEW need more exposure.

"It seems like everyone is very excited. Jacksonville has become our home base, our home field. You know we feel like we have that home-field advantage there. Every Wednesday night we have loyal fans, the regulars who come, it's a great and beautiful thing. But, it's not a different audience every week. There's some, we have new people come in and sample, but it's a little predictable. Not predictable, it's not a good word. It's just there are a lot of regulars which we love. Our talents need to work more in front of a live audience" said JR

JR discussed that a lot of their talent is inexperienced and could refine their skills only by performing in front of a live audience. He further stated that most of AEW's roster hasn't traveled enough except during the early days of the promotion, which has hampered their progress.

"They need to learn their skill set, let it be refined. There's nothing that replaces working in front of a live-paying audience. We have lots of talent who are still in their formative years. We got talents who haven't traveled that much to wrestle, except the little time we did when after we first launched.

AEW: Double or Nothing 2021 will be a full-capacity show

AEW's upcoming pay-per-view Double or Nothing 2021 will be the promotion's first show in over a year that will see a capacity crowd in attendance.

The show, scheduled for May 30, will be held at AEW's home base, Daily's Place, in Jacksonville. AEW has already announced several must-see encounters for the event, and more matches could be announced in the coming weeks.

We're gonna need that old Western movie song for this. The one with Clint Eastwood? pic.twitter.com/UgByHZkMJM — Orange Cassidy (@orangecassidy) May 13, 2021

Check out the updated card for the show below:

Kenny Omega (c) vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy (AEW Championship)

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker (AEW Women's Championship)

The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle (Stadium Stampede II)

"The American Dream" Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage

Casino Battle Royale for AEW Championship shot (Christian Cage, Matt Sydal & TBA)

Do you agree with AEW's decision to return to the road amid the pandemic? Sound off in the comments section below.