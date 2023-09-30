"It’s actually unbelievable how similar the two are" - AEW star compares Tony Khan to Triple H

AEW president Tony Khan is often compared to a lot of personalities in professional wrestling, and a current top star from Khan's promotion recently compared him to WWE's head of creative, Triple H.

The star in question is none other than one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions, Adam Cole. The AEW star was signed to WWE from 2017 to 2021, where he worked under the leadership of Triple H on the NXT brand.

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Adam Cole gave his thoughts on Hunter and Tony Khan.

“They are both so passionate about pro wrestling. Both eat, sleep, and breathe this industry — in a lot of ways. Obviously, there are differences in the sense of Triple H being an in-ring talent for a very, very long time — working alongside the likes of Vince McMahon. So, creatively, there are some differences — but it’s actually unbelievable how similar the two are.” [H/T:WrestlingHeadlines]

AEW's Adam Cole reveals his experience of working under WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels

The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels has trained many stars in professional wrestling, and Adam Cole recently talked about all the things he learned from Michaels while working under him in NXT.

During the same interview with Inside The Ropes, Adam Cole recalled his time in NXT and talked about things Shawn Michaels taught him.

"I know I've said this so much, but just in case, if someone doesn't know, Shawn Michaels is my favorite pro wrestler of all time," Cole said. "One of the things I cherished most about my time at NXT was not only having him as a mentor and someone that I learned from, but forming a relationship with him was so surreal to me. He taught me so much. ... My ability to listen to the live audience and adjust accordingly changed so much working under Shawn Michaels." [H/T: Wrestling INC]

