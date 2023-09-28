Disturbing images of Adam Cole’s broken ankle surface following AEW Dynamite announcement 

On last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, ROH Tag Team Champion Adam Cole was forced to announce that he had broken his ankle and would need surgery. It seems like Cole isn't bluffing either, as images of the injury have surfaced.

In the recent WrestleDream media call, AEW president Tony Khan stated that the ROH Tag Team Championship match between Better Than You Bay Bay and The Righteous was still going ahead. However, the company would be keeping a close eye on Cole's ankle that got injured at "Grand Slam."

The injury proved worse than expected as Cole announced on the September 27th edition of Dynamite that he would require surgery, forcing his partner MJF to defend the titles on his own this Sunday in a handicap match.

Some people speculated that this could be part of an angle, potentially using Cole's "injury" as a way to further the story involving Roderick Strong and his "injured" neck. But judging by the pictures that Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. posted on her Twitter account, the injury looks very real.

via Britt Baker on Twitter.

At the time of writing, there is no word on when Cole can potentially get back in the ring, but everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to wish him a safe and speedy recovery.

Adam Cole recently gave an injury update about another AEW star

There seems to be some sort of curse running through the former members of The Undisputed Era in 2023. Adam Cole's broken ankle has put the momentum of Better Than You Bay Bay in jeopardy, Roderick Strong appeared in a wheelchair on the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite, and Kyle O'Reilly has not been seen since last year.

However, in a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Adam Cole gave fans an update on O'Reilly's condition, given that it has been over a year since he had neck fusion surgery.

Cole stated that there is, unfortunately, no real timeframe for Kyle's return, but the former NXT Champion did stress that his former stablemate is getting better every day and that he misses seeing him in the ring each week.

