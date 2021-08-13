"It’s always fun stepping in the ring with somebody of his caliber"- Top Champion heaps praise on AEW star Jon Moxley

AEW star and current IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer has heaped praise on Jon Moxley, stating that he's a fearless performer in the ring.

Lance Archer recently defeated Jon Moxley in a Texas death match to win the IWGP U.S. title for the second time in his career. Speaking to Managing Editor Nick Hausman of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, AEW star Lance Archer discussed numerous topics, notably his history with Jon Moxley.

The Murderhawk Monster recalled his series of clashes with Jon Moxley in the past, stating that both men leave no stone unturned to put each other down:

“Hey, I think Moxley and I enjoy beating the crap out of each other every time we step in the ring, whether it was in Tokyo Japan in the Tokyo Dome, the AEW Championship at our anniversary or just most recently in this Texas Deathmatch here in Dallas, TX,” Archer said. “I think we have a real good chemistry whenever we step in the ring. Neither one of us is afraid to knock some teeth out and use whatever weapon we can find around us and beat the living crap out of each other, so it’s always a fun fight for both of us and I think for the fans." said Lance(H/T- WrestlingInc)

AEW star Lance Archer isn't ruling out another fight with Jon Moxley after finishing up his feud with Tanahashi. He even added that the former WWE superstar revolutionized the wrestling business:

“So if he wants another chance at the IWGP U.S. Championship, if I get out with [Hiroshi] Tanahashi, I’m absolutely game to it. It’s always fun stepping the ring with somebody of the caliber as Jon Moxley. He’s changed the business, and it’s one of those things that it helps me grow, and it helps the business grow. The fact that we have such an open-door relationship with New Japan and other companies right now, I think it just makes it a lot of fun for the wrestling industry as a whole.” revealed Archer

Jon Moxley is undoubtedly the most ferocious wrestler in all of AEW. He has added a whole new dynamic to his character since leaving WWE.

Will Jon Moxley compete on AEW All Out?

Jon Moxley recently teamed up with his longtime friend Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin to defeat Daniel Garcia and 2.0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker). With 'All Out' on the horizon, the company would like him to compete in one of the marquee matches on the show.

Given that he again joined forces with Eddie Kingston, both men could challenge the Young Bucks in a rematch from Double or Nothing.

The Jackson Brothers have a title defense next week against Jurassic Express. If they end up successfully retaining it, Mox and Kingston could stake their claims moving forward.

