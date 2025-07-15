"It’s her boyfriend’s first time seeing her wrestle" - Major star requested to lose to Britt Baker

Britt Baker is considered to be one of the finest stars in AEW, having been with the company since it started. A major star also spoke highly of her recently while sharing an interesting story.
Baker has worked in several other promotions and the independent circuit in her pro-wrestling career, which has brought her in contact with Tessa Blanchard. Tully Blanchard's daughter faced Baker at Remix Pro's Throwdown for the Pound event in 2017, where she had apparently requested to lose.
Speaking on her YouTube channel, Tessa recalled how she wanted Britt Baker to win in front of her new boyfriend:
"But shoot… I remember some of my indie matches where, example: Remix Pro, I remember me vs. Britt Baker. She had a boyfriend at the time, and I remember it was his first time seeing her wrestle, and I went to the promoter and I was like, ‘Please let me lose this match tonight, let her win. It’s her boyfriend’s first time seeing her wrestle, I want her… I want her to win this title in front of him.’"
She added:
"And we changed the card that night, but I really wanted to be the wrestler that could have a match with anyone, and make them shine. That was always my mindset, and looking back, I definitely believe that to be true," Tessa Blanchard said. [H/T ITR Wrestling]
Tony Khan recently commented on rumors surrounding Britt Baker
Britt has been out of action since the end of last year, leading to rumors of her potentially being on her way out of AEW.
However, Tony Khan's recent comment on the situation contradicts this. Speaking on a media call, the AEW president mentioned how he has never had a conversation about Britt leaving the company.
“I’ve never had a conversation about Britt Baker departing AEW. I like Britt, a lot, and I think one thing we’ve done really well with AEW is build a tight-focused show around a really strong roster."
It remains to be seen what is next for Britt down the line.
