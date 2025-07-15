  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Britt Baker
  • "It’s her boyfriend’s first time seeing her wrestle" - Major star requested to lose to Britt Baker

"It’s her boyfriend’s first time seeing her wrestle" - Major star requested to lose to Britt Baker

By Shubhajit Deb
Published Jul 15, 2025 01:47 GMT
What is next for Britt Baker? (via her Instagram)
What is next for Britt Baker? (via her Instagram)

Britt Baker is considered to be one of the finest stars in AEW, having been with the company since it started. A major star also spoke highly of her recently while sharing an interesting story.

Ad

Baker has worked in several other promotions and the independent circuit in her pro-wrestling career, which has brought her in contact with Tessa Blanchard. Tully Blanchard's daughter faced Baker at Remix Pro's Throwdown for the Pound event in 2017, where she had apparently requested to lose.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, Tessa recalled how she wanted Britt Baker to win in front of her new boyfriend:

"But shoot… I remember some of my indie matches where, example: Remix Pro, I remember me vs. Britt Baker. She had a boyfriend at the time, and I remember it was his first time seeing her wrestle, and I went to the promoter and I was like, ‘Please let me lose this match tonight, let her win. It’s her boyfriend’s first time seeing her wrestle, I want her… I want her to win this title in front of him.’"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She added:

"And we changed the card that night, but I really wanted to be the wrestler that could have a match with anyone, and make them shine. That was always my mindset, and looking back, I definitely believe that to be true," Tessa Blanchard said. [H/T ITR Wrestling]
youtube-cover
Ad

Tony Khan recently commented on rumors surrounding Britt Baker

Britt has been out of action since the end of last year, leading to rumors of her potentially being on her way out of AEW.

However, Tony Khan's recent comment on the situation contradicts this. Speaking on a media call, the AEW president mentioned how he has never had a conversation about Britt leaving the company.

Ad
“I’ve never had a conversation about Britt Baker departing AEW. I like Britt, a lot, and I think one thing we’ve done really well with AEW is build a tight-focused show around a really strong roster."

It remains to be seen what is next for Britt down the line.

About the author
Shubhajit Deb

Shubhajit Deb

Twitter icon

Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.

A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.

Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.

If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.

Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading.

Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications