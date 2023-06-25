"It's a Cody story" - Former WWE Superstar clarifies rumors involving The American Nightmare

A former WWE Superstar recently set the record straight regarding a story Cody Rhodes shared earlier this year. The star in question allegedly turned down the chance to join The American Nightmare's stable in AEW several years ago.

Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder in WWE) has gone on to conquer the independent wrestling scene since his departure from the world's largest wrestling promotion. He has also enjoyed a brief spell in AEW.

According to the former Intercontinental Champion, some elements of Rhodes' story are true. Cardona said the following during an interview with Sam Roberts:

"There’s some truth to that. It’s a Cody story. I did not want to be a part of the Nightmare Family. That is true but I do have the jacket in my closet and if you wanna buy it, hit me up. I’m thinking about selling it. It says ‘Strong Island’ on the front. I’m not wearing that." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Despite admitting to some elements of the story, Cardona denied turning down the opportunity in front of Rhodes and AEW management, as Cody's recollection suggested:

"See, that’s not true, that is untrue. That is not true. That’s a Cody story, it’s a Cody story.”

Former WWE star Matt Cardona on the first time he met Tony Khan

In the same interview, Matt Cardona shared a story about the first time he met AEW President Tony Khan. Staying true to his nature, the New York native wasted little time mentioning action figures:

“I’ll tell you this, the day I met Tony Khan, I pitched, ‘Hey, we should drop my figure on RingsideCollectibles.com. The first night, pre-order.’ It’s never been done.”

H Jenkins Of Ringside News @HJenkinsWrites What if Matt Cardona shows up on AEW Dynamite tomorrow to help Jericho beat Nick Gage? What if Matt Cardona shows up on AEW Dynamite tomorrow to help Jericho beat Nick Gage? https://t.co/tzR7IOS2ap

Matt Cardona has been rumored to be rejoining WWE this year. His wife, Chelsea Green, is an active member of the roster. However, Zack Ryder's return remains to be seen as the speculation has died down in recent months.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes