"It's completely different now" - AEW star Chris Jericho details Vince McMahon's boosting Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in WWE

Chris Jericho recently spilled the beans on what Vince McMahon's booking tactics were backstage in WWE.

Although Vince McMahon has now left his position in WWE, there are still some remnants of his work. Stars like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have certainly been elevated to larger-than-life characters, and their top star is expected to persist for a while.

Speaking on the Swerve City podcast, Chris Jericho shared his take on Vince's work in the Stamford-based promotion. He even used the examples of Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns to prove his point.

I mean look at the difference between Drew Mcintyre now, prior to the last one they had. Vince worked with him to make him a top guy, top star. Same with Roman it's completely different now than it was you know, before he turned heel. Um you know Brock, Brock is a baby face. I can tell right now that Vince worked with him as being a babyface... You can spot it." (36:40 -37:00)

As of now, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns are set to clash at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live event. However, Lesnar has not featured since his Summerslam appearance, leaving his future uncertain in WWE.

Chris Jericho also spoke about Vince McMahon's departure from WWE

The AEW star also has intimate experience of working under Vince McMahon for more than a decade. In the same interview, Jericho also spoke about the potential pros and cons of Vince McMahon leaving.

"I think the pros... of Vince leaving WWE will be seen very quickly, as you you can see there's a lot of changes right off the bat, a little bit refreshing and this kinda thing... lots of in-ring time. I think the cons, no pun intended, of Vince leaving won't be felt for a few months, maybe even more. You know what I mean, because there is a lot of things that Vince did, just little things but, I know people bag on him for his recent booking and stuff, and obviously there was a habit he had, but those guys that are the true main event stars, are legit stars... You can spot them a mile away." (35:58 - 36:40)

With Vince McMahon gone, Triple H now holds the reins of the creative department in WWE. It is yet to be seen what kind of changes will come into effect in the coming weeks.

Do you think Vince McMahon's departure will lead to brand developing even more? Sound off in the comment section below!

