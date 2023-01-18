"It's copy-paste" - Disco Inferno blasts former WWE World Champion for his repetitive AEW promos 

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently criticized a former WWE World Champion for his promos in AEW.

The former world champion in question, Jon Moxley, is considered to be one of the biggest stars on Tony Khan's roster. Apart from his notable skill on the mic, he is also renowned for his in-ring moveset and willingness to go all out in his matches. This has enabled him to bag multiple prestigious Titles in various Promotions, including WWE and NJPW.

However, Disco Inferno believes that Moxley's promos in the Jacksonville-based Promotion have gotten repititive. In a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, the veteran stated the following:

"Every Moxey angle is the exact same. A guy comes out and talks, he comes out and confronts him, they have a promo battle. Promo battle's decent, but it's like, it's copy paste." (16:42 - 16:54)

Former WWE Manager Jim Cornette also criticized the AEW star

Disco Inferno's disdain for Jon Moxley is apparently shared by Jim Cornette, who also recently criticized the BCC member.

The Purveyor of Violence had seemingly lost control and let out expletives during a recent promo battle against Hangman Page. While there has been no official statement let out about the incident, Jim Cornette stated on his The Jim Cornette Experience podcast that Moxley may face repurcussions soon enough.

"Yeah he's [Jon Moxley] a heel alright. Especially to the f*cking, network who's trying to f*cking hit the button and censor him properly or whatever. And then they were having, a real good match. Then comes the double bird, and I'm not even talking about to the fan, yes Steve Austin got it. But just this guy is constant with it and he, he doesn't have Austin's appeal and he doesn't have 10 million people watching him on his network."

Cornette further said:

"That's how Austin was able to get away with it. When you've got this guy that's constantly saying f*ck on your air for no good reason and flipping the bird. They're gonna have a talk sooner or later," Cornette said. [From 1:42:52 to 1:43:32]

Jon Moxley lost his last match against Hangman Adam Page the previous week. It remains to be seen what is next for the AEW star in the future.

Do you agree with Disco Inferno about AEW star Jon Moxley? Sound off in the comments section below!

