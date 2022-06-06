"It’s destiny" - Matt Hardy claims that The Hardys will challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, calls out former champions

Matt Hardy has claimed that he and his brother Jeff Hardy, collectively known as The Hardys, will soon challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

In a recent tweet, Matt also put The Young Bucks on notice and claimed that he and Jeff are down for a rematch. He further reminded Matt and Nick Jackson about their win at Double or Nothing.

Hardy also suggested in the tweet that it is destiny for The Hardys to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

"The Bucks have been bragging about pinning the @AEW Tag Champs & the Lucha Bros.. But The Hardys beat The Bucks at #AEWDoN. We’re down for a rematch, down for any match.. Jeff & I are coming for the #AEW World Tag Team Titles. It’s destiny," Hardy wrote.

In the aftermath of AEW's Double or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view, The Young Bucks crossed paths with Matt Hardy in a 10-man tag team match on the latest episode of Dynamite.

Initially, Jeff was also scheduled to be a part of the multi-man tag team match. However, The Charismatic Enigma was forced to withdraw from the match due to an injury, as he was replaced by Darby Allin.

Matt Hardy admitted that Jeff Hardy almost got knocked out during The Hardys' match against The Young Bucks

In the aftermath of AEW Double or Nothing, Matt Hardy gave details on his brother Jeff Hardy's condition following the brutal match against The Young Bucks.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt claimed that Jeff almost got knocked out during the match against The Bucks.

"Yeah, I was happy with the match, especially considering very early on in the match Jeff [Hardy] was almost knocked out. So he got hurt pretty bad. That's why he's being pulled from the match in Los Angeles, obviously. So he was kind of running on fumes going through the match. He still held up his end of the bargain pretty good in the big scheme of things," Matt Hardy said. [H/T Fightful]

The Hardys could very well challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship after the Jurassic Express retained their titles in a three-way match at Double or Nothing. However, it should be noted that nothing has been confirmed as of now.

