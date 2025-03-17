An AEW star took an open shot at Matt Cardona after he lost to 61-year-old WWE legend Billy Gunn. This could lead to something big down the line.

Max Caster has fully embraced his heel persona and is not wasting any time as he tries to ruffle some feathers in the wrestling world. Cardona recently lost a tag team match against Billy Gunn and Tom Pestock in Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling.

Caster posted a video of that loss and poked fun at his former tag team partner Anthony Bowens. However, Cardona took exception to that as he posted a video of him losing and sent out a message that he and Caster now have beef.

Responding to that, AEW star Max Caster pointed out that it was embarrassing to lose to Billy Gunn. He wrote:

“I understand, Boss. It’s embarrassing losing to Billy Gunn 🤷.”

AEW star Max Caster calls himself the best wrestler

Ever since moving away from the Acclaimed and striking out on his own, Max Caster has been on another level as he tries to carve a name for himself.

In the immediate aftermath of the split of the Acclaimed, Caster revealed that given what he went through, he was now the best wrestler in the world. In a backstage promo on AEW Collision a few months back, he said:

“Last week, my tag team partner turned his back on me, my mentor turned his back on me too. in front of the whole world. Something like that could ruin any person's life. But the response has been pretty overwhelming and it made me realize I'm not just any person, I'm not just the Best Wrestler Alive, I'm a survivor too. I'm happy to announce my open challenge series. Who can survive the Best Wrestler Alive?”

Those are some big claims, and the AEW star will hope to win some matches and make a name for himself so that he can justify them.

