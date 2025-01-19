"It’s so embarrassing" - Fans react after major AEW star seemingly takes a shot at Tony Khan amid uncertain WWE rumors

A major AEW star seemingly took a shot at Tony Khan, and some fans were not impressed by it. In a rather surprising turn of events, they sided with the AEW President amid the controversy.

Over the last few months, Rey Fenix has seemingly been involved in a behind-the-scenes battle with the Tony Khan-led management. Despite being fit, he hasn't been booked to compete in All Elite Wrestling. Meanwhile, reports have also indicated that Khan added injury time to Fenix's contract amid rumors of the former champion's desire to join WWE.

On Monday, Rey Fenix's brother, Penta, who was also having issues with his AEW contract, made his debut for WWE. Earlier today, Fenix seemingly lost his composure and posted a picture of himself wearing a straitjacket on social media, which could mean that he was being held back. He later deleted the post.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans on X/Twitter were not thrilled by the post and surprisingly took Tony Khan's side. They wrote that Rey Fenix now knew how contracts worked. One user mentioned that what Fenix did was embarrassing, while another fan wrote that he was gradually losing respect for the All Elite Wrestling star.

Fan reactions to Fenix's post [Image source: Vick_8122's X handle]

Bill Apter has his say on the controversy around AEW star Rey Fenix

The controversy around Rey Fenix's All Elite Wrestling status has sparked a reaction from Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter. On Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Outlaws, Apter said what happened backstage should stay backstage.

"Social media, although it's good in a way in our business, it has changed the wrestling business to the point where too many people know too many things. They have taken the fantasy out of it, for the people who want to believe, number one. And another thing is a lot of wrestlers use it just to b*tch and moan about things that are going on backstage that should stay backstage."

Apter made a strong point about how social media had become a problem for pro wrestling promotions in some ways. It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan reacts to Fenix's now-deleted post.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback