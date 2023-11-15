"It’s not fun to wrestle Jon Moxley" - Top AEW star makes big confession

A top AEW star recently shared the experience of wrestling Jon Moxley and said it wasn't fun. The name in question is Moxley's current rival, Orange Cassidy.

At AEW's All Out pay-per-view in September 2023, Orange Cassidy dropped his AEW International Championship to Moxley. While he regained the title from Rey Fenix at Dynamite: Title Tuesday last month, the 39-year-old said he still needed to beat The Purveyor of Violence to feel like a champion.

In a conversation with Phil Strum on Under The Ring, Cassidy said wrestling the former WWE Champion took a toll on his body. He added that he had much to prove in his International Title defense against Moxley at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, Full Gear 2023.

"It’s not fun to wrestle Jon Moxley. When you look at that giant monster, it hurts every single time. So I’m not really looking forward to it, the feeling I’m going to have after the match, but I have a lot to prove to myself in this match."

Cassidy said he felt incomplete after losing to Moxley at All Out and will look forward to making things right at Full Gear.

“The first time that Jon Moxley and I wrestled, he did beat me, and it didn’t sit right with me for a very, very long time. So now I have the opportunity to get my — I don’t know, it’s just weird, there’s like a missing feeling I have holding the championship. I don’t think I’m going to be able to feel complete until I beat Jon Moxley." (H/T Ringside News)

Jon Moxley will team with WheeIer Yuta in an exciting match ahead of Full Gear

Before he challenges for the International Title at Full Gear, Moxley will team up with his Blackpool Combat Club stablemate, Wheeler Yuta. The duo will take on Orange Cassidy and FTW Champion Hook.

The Jacksonville-based company recently announced the bout for the go-home show of Dynamite before Full Gear.

"THIS WEDNESDAY 11/15 @ToyotaArena | http://AEWTIX.com #AEWDynamite LIVE 8/7c TBS. Days out from defending the #AEW International Title at #AEWFullGear, Champ @orangecassidy teams with FTW Champ @730Hook to take on @JonMoxley & @WheelerYuta!"

