"It's a very good deal" - Mark Sterling reveals the best part about working for AEW (Exclusive)

AEW and ROH Manager Mark Sterling recently commented on his experience working for the Jacksonville-based promotion and Ring of Honor.

Mark Sterling signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2020 and has competed in the ring several times against star performers such as Jon Moxley and HOOK. However, his main focus has been on managing top stars in the company. Sterling has managed former TBS Women's Champion Jade Cargill and Tony Nese.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Mark Sterling revealed that he loved working for All Elite Wrestling and its sister promotion, Ring of Honor. He also encouraged fans to tune into Ring of Honor.

"Man, I absolutely love AEW! I love the Ring of Honor! I've really been enjoying my time in Ring of Honor lately. I think people are sleeping on Ring of Honor; I think they're sleeping on the show. It's a very good deal!" he said. [1:38-1:57]

Tony Khan recently addressed whether he will ever step down from AEW creative

All-Elite CEO Tony Khan is the head of creative in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Khan has done a great job making the promotion a considerable alternative to the WWE.

However, many still call out the AEW honcho for some of his questionable creative decisions. Speaking on the AEW Dynasty media call, Khan opened up about the possibility of stepping down as the head booker of All Elite Wrestling.

"I… would certainly at some point; you know, we’d have to see where we’re at. I think with all positions, you know, nobody lasts forever, and eventually that’s something, you know, with any position in any of the organizations I’m in, that will be a reality. I think whether it’s the Jaguars or Fulham or AEW or True Media, you know, I won’t be here forever... And you know, I take it year to year, moment to moment, and I’m really loving what we’re doing right now. I’m only 41 years old, and I feel like the company is in a really strong place," said Tony Khan. [H/T: EWrestling News]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan relinquishes creative control in the future.

