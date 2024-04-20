Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair interrupt popular faction during WWE SmackDown

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair confronted Damage CTRL during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Jade has undoubtedly brought a storm to WWE. Her victory alongside Bianca Belair and Naomi at Wrestlemania 40 against the trio of Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai marked a promising beginning. However, their rivalry with Damage CTRL is far from over.

IYO SKY, who lost her WWE Women's Championship to Bayley at Wrestlemania 40, was spotted alongside her Damage CTRL stablemates in a skybox during the show. In an interview with Kayla Braxton, Dakota Kai expressed unwavering confidence, stating that their loss at Wrestlemania doesn't alter their status as the most dominant faction in the company.

She also noted that The Kabuki Warriors remain the Women's Tag Team Champions. This was when Jade and Bianca Belair showed up, which sparked a heated verbal exchange between everyone involved.

The pairing of Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair has displayed remarkable chemistry, making them one of the most formidable duos in professional wrestling. It will be intriguing to see if they will set their sights on Asuka and Kairi Sane's tag team titles soon.

