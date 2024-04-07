Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair deliver iconic entrance ahead of major WrestleMania debut against Damage CTRL

Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair collided with Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match on Night One of WWE WrestleMania XL. The three babyfaces made a huge statement with their entrance heading into the bout.

Naomi and Asuka started things off. The Glow hit the Empress of Tomorrow and The Pirate Princess with a double dropkick. She then hit Sane with a kick in the corner followed by a split leg-drop for a one-count. Asuka made the tag and Naomi hit her with another kick. Dakota Kai tagged in and tried to stop Naomi from making the tag.

She finally tagged in Bianca, who took out all three Damage CTRL members. She hit the Women's Tag Team Champions with hammer fist strikes in the corner. The EST of WWE then hit Kai with a gutbuster, Asuka with a spinebuster, and dropped Sane on top of her teammates and nailed all three of them with a moonsault.

Asuka hit Bianca Belair with a codebreaker and a running knee for a two-count. Belair tried to fight off everybody and tagged in Jade Cargill. The former TBS Champion knocked out Asuka with a punch, took down Dakota with a kick, and nailed Asuka with a chokeslam. She then sent Kai crashing into the mat with a Glamazon to win the match for her team.

