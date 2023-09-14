"It’s heartbreaking" - 29-year-old star on AEW departure after 4 years

29-year-old star has opened up about their departure from AEW after a four-year tenure. The star in question is none other than Sonny Kiss.

Kiss made headlines when she signed with AEW shortly after the company's inception in 2019. Sonny Kiss was a popular figure on the roster and were known for their great performances.

Kiss last appeared in an AEW ring in July of this year, when she participated in an ROH on HonorClub taping. However, it was recently reported that Sonny Kiss was no longer a part of All Elite Wrestling, as her contract with the company had expired and was not renewed.

In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Sonny Kiss discussed her departure from Tony Khan's promotion.

“Definitely a question that a lot of people asked, like, ‘Where is Sonny? Where is Sonny?’ I understand. It hurt to go places and they was always the question they was asked. Like I would be in a super market or at training, whatever, and it’s just like, ‘We don’t see you," Kiss said.

Furthermore, Kiss said leaving the promotion was like a heartbreak, and shared that it has been a challenging time:

“But I’m feeling, it’s like a heartbreak. It’s been a little rough because this was everything I’ve always wanted to do, it’s a dream. I’ve worked so very hard, I worked tirelessly for this not to happen. Dustin Rhodes, who’s been my mentor and trainer, he’s a trainer for all the women at AEW, and every single time I got sent to TV, I was there hours, hours before doors open, I worked my ass off every single week to make sure this didn’t happen. So yeah it’s heartbreaking.” (H/T - TJRWrestling)

It remains to be seen where Sonny Kiss will end up next, but not re-signing her by All Elite Wreslting could be a significant loss for the company.

Sonny Kiss wanted to stay in AEW for long time

Sonny Kiss had revealed their strong desire to have a long association with Tony Khan's promotion.

During an interview with LGBT Sports Podcast, Sonny Kiss expressed their desire, stating she wanted to have more storylines and presentation on television in Khan's promotion.

"I would love to be with AEW for a very, very long time. I would love to have more storylines and presentation on television. Doing more stuff so that the fans can connect with me more because I'm not able to reach them as much just doing Ring of Honor once in a while. Hopefully, I can do a fun storyline. I would love to do more wrestling stuff and more physical stuff and really blaze my own trail in a way that I haven't in AEW."

During All Out Media Scrum, Tony Khan was asked about the Sonny Kiss situation, where he stated that he couldn't renew everyone's contracts in the promotion.

Where do you think will Sonny Kiss will land up next? Sound off in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.