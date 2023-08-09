Absent star wants to stay with AEW for a "very, very long time"

An AEW star who has not featured on the promotion's product since March recently stated that she hopes to remain with the company for a "very long time."

Sonny Kiss was one of the first stars to sign with All Elite Wrestling upon the company's inception in 2019 and has proven to be steady ever since. Despite this, she has not performed in the promotion for almost six months now but has rather become a mainstay feature on the Ring of Honor TV.

Speaking on the LGBT Sports Podcast, Kiss expressed her desire to remain with Tony Khan's company going forward:

"I would love to be with AEW for a very, very long time. I would love to have more storylines and presentation on television. Doing more stuff so that the fans can connect with me more because I'm not able to reach them as much just doing Ring of Honor once in a while. Hopefully, I can do a fun storyline. I would love to do more wrestling stuff and more physical stuff and really blaze my own trail in a way that I haven't in AEW." [H/T: Fightful]

Only time will tell what the future has in store for Kiss, but if she had it her way, she would stay with her current promotion for years to come.

Promising ex-AEW star reportedly signs with WWE

While Sonny Kiss is hoping to make a bigger mark in the Jacksonville-based promotion, the same can not be said for Brian Pillman Jr., who left the company last month.

He has since been spotted at the WWE Performance Center and has reportedly signed a deal with the world's largest wrestling promotion.

The former Varsity Blondes member is expected to debut in NXT imminently, with many believing that this is the perfect setting for him to hone his craft and develop his skills.

