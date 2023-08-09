Update on 29-year-old's rumored signing with WWE - Reports

There has been an update regarding a 29-year-old's rumored signing with WWE.

The competition between All Elite Wrestling and WWE has created new opportunities for many stars. Jon Moxley has completely reinvented himself in All Elite Wrestling, and Cody Rhodes has become one of the most popular superstars in WWE after falling out of favor with AEW fans.

Brian Pillman Jr.'s time in AEW was frustrating, to say the least. He was primarily part of The Varsity Blonds tag team with Griff Garrison. Julia Hart served as their manager but left the duo to join The House of Black. Griff Garrison then suffered an injury, and Pillman Jr. faded into obscurity. Pillman's contract with All Elite Wrestling expired last month.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Pillman Jr. is, in fact, in the process of relocating to Florida. The Performance Center is located in Orlando, and NXT regularly tapes television at the venue. It was also reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider today that Brian Pillman Jr. will be at tonight's NXT tapings.

WWE legend Jim Ross on why Brian Pillman Jr. didn't work out in AEW

AEW commentator and WWE legend Jim Ross has shared why he believes Brian Pillman Jr. didn't find much success with the company.

During a recent edition of his Grillin JR podcast, Ross noted that while things didn't work out in All Elite Wrestling, he still has confidence in the young star. JR claimed that Brian Pillman Jr. should focus on working as many matches as he can moving forward to overcome the minor setback in his career.

“It wasn’t working. He’s not losing any ring time. He’ll have plenty of opportunities. He’s just gotta structure his journey and be smart about the decisions that he makes and get all the in-ring time that he can. Wrestle as many matches as he can schedule. So, he’s gonna be fine, just gotta have his plan and work it. His career took a minor tumble, but not one that you can’t get up from. So, I have a lot of confidence he’s gonna end up very successful in wrestling,” Ross said. [H/T: EWrestling News]

Brian Pillman Jr. now has the chance to restart his career in a new promotion. Only time will tell if things work out better for him in WWE.

