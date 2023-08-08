WWE's rumored signing to confront Dominik Mysterio on his debut this week? Looking at the chances

This week on NXT, fans might see a major debut as former AEW star and the rumored WWE signee Brian Pillman Jr. could confront Dominik Mysterio.

Pillman Jr, who recently left AEW, has been making waves since he was spotted at the WWE Performance Center. He has been the subject of speculation, with some doubting the move due to ongoing merger talks with Endeavor Group.

Mike Johnson's latest report indicates that Pillman Jr. might have officially inked a deal with WWE and will be present at NXT tapings this week. The timing of the rumored appearance couldn't be more intriguing.

As Dominik Mysterio prepares to defend his coveted North American Championship against Dragon Lee this week on NXT. The prospect of Brian Pillman Jr. interrupting the match to stake his claim for the championship could be shocking.

This unexpected move could add a shocking twist and potentially lead to a confrontation between the two Superstars. A feud between these rising stars could send NXT's already skyrocketing popularity to new heights.

Pillman Jr.'s undeniable talent and Mysterio's heel skills could promise a showdown for the ages.

Logan Paul said that he admires WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio

Logan Paul talked about how much he likes WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio. The former is starting to become a heel, and people don't like him because he acts too confident, just like Mysterio.

In a recent interview on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Logan Paul was asked who he looks up to in WWE. He said he admires Mysterio for being a good bad guy in wrestling.

"Well, there's a person who's actually active right now. Who I admire. His heel tendencies and he goes by the name of Dominik Mysterio. He's Rey Mysterio's son and he got a feud with his dad and it worked. The audience ate it up like they hate this guy now. I think it actually might be real hatred," Paul said.

Mysterio has been excellent since his heel turn. Whenever he grabs the mic, he receives loud boos from the crowd.

