"I want to be so hated that I can't talk" - Logan Paul on current WWE champion

Youtube megastar Logan Paul opened up about his admiration of current WWE champion Dominik Mysterio.

Logan is on course to becoming a major heel in the business as he always gets booed whenever he makes an appearance because of his cocky behavior, similar to Dominik Mysterio. The NXT North American Champion is currently one of the best heels in the company. The Judgment Day member can't even cut a promo because of loud boos from the WWE Universe.

In a recent interview on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Logan Paul was asked by the host about who he admires in WWE. He said that he admires Dominik Mysterio's heel work in the business.

"Well, there's a person who's actually active right now. Who I admire. His heel tendencies and he goes by the name of Dominik Mysterio. He's Rey Mysterio's son and he got a feud with his dad and it worked. The audience ate it up like they hate this guy now. I think it actually might be real hatred."

The Maverick further added that he wants a crowd reaction like Dom, who never gets a chance to speak because of loud boos.

"Dom puts the mic up to his mouth and he can't get a word out because everyone in every single arena around the country, around the world is booing him. He cannot speak, he cannot cut promos. That's where I want to be. I want to be so hated that I can't talk when I enter the venue." [From 11:27 to 12:03]

Check out the entire video here:

Logan Paul opened up about Vince McMahon telling him that his future is in WWE

In the same interview, Logan Paul said that he got a ton of boos during his WrestleMania match with the Mysterios, and that made Vince McMahon a fan of The Maverice, after which the boss decided to get Paul onboard for the future.

"Everyone backstage lights up because you know in the WWE Universe, boos are fantastic, boos are great, cheers are great, silence is bad. I lit this crowd up and I get backstage and I go to Vince McMahon and he says something to me like, 'Oh your future is here,' and I think we all kind of realize at the same time, 'I could do this.' I like it and I'm good at it."

Only time will tell what WWE has in store for Logan Paul after his win against Ricochet at SummerSlam.

What do you think the company has planned for Logan Paul? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please give credit to The Stephen A. Smith Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any of the quotes from this article.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here