Details of backstage conversation between Logan Paul and Vince McMahon

Details of backstage conversation between WWE Superstar Logan Paul and Vince McMahon were recently revealed by the YouTube megastar.

Logan Paul has become quite the sensation in the Stamford-based promotion since he joined the fold. His latest bout came against Ricochet at SummerSlam, in which The Maverick showed an excellent display of athleticism, even though the match ended in a controversial manner. The YouTuber hit his opponent with brass knuckles for the three-count while the referee was distracted.

In a recent interview on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Logan Paul talked about his first match against Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio. He said that he mocked the Mysterios as he performed frog splash, which is a move of the late legend Eddie Guerrero.

"Man, it's crazy. I didn't see it coming. I was invited to do a wrestling match, a tag team match against the Mysterios for WrestleMania because I had kind of a working relationship with the WWE and I think halfway through this match, I hit a move that was kind of a spit in the face to the Mysterios. It was a reference to Eddie Guerrero. I was on top of the rope, about to jump off to do first ever frog splash in the WWE which is now kind of my move and I hit this little Eddie Guerrero shimmy and the crowd goes crazy but they're all boos."

The Maverick further added that after seeing the crowd go crazy, Vince McMahon told him that he belongs in the WWE.

"Everyone backstage lights up because you know in the WWE Universe, boos are fantastic, boos are great, cheers are great, silence is bad. I lit this crowd up and I get backstage and I go to Vince McMahon and he says something to me like, 'Oh your future is here,' and I think we all kind of realize at the same time, 'I could do this.' I like it and I'm good at it." [Freom 02:00 to 03:09]

You can check out the interview below:

Logan Paul said that he is "the bad guy" in WWE

In the same interview, Logan Paul said that he's the bad guy of WWE and he loves to get under the skin of his opponents and the crowd.

“Stephen, I’m not a bad guy,” Paul said. “I’m the bad guy. And it’s f-cking fantastic. I’ll be honest with you, when I’m up there, just being an a-hole, puppeteering the crowd, getting under my opponent’s skin in any little way I can, there’s a part of me that ignites. It’s a little scary, but I love the idea of being able to essentially conduct an entire audience however I want, whenever I want with what I say. I’ve recently leaned into being a heel, and I kind of like it."

Fans want to see where Logan Paul's career is headed in the Stamford-based promotion. Only time will tell what the company has planned for The Maverick.

